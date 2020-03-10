Sports

Registration now open for Spring Session at NPGA

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Gymnastics Association has registration now open for Pro D Day and Spring break camps, and for other programs.

The Spring Session at the North Peace Gymnastics Association starts in April and there are a number of camps and programs to sign up for such as All Daytime PlayTime Tot and Active Start programs, along with programs for teens and adults.

According to the NPGA, the Gymnastics For All/Recreational Afterschool Programs will run for the full 12 weeks of Spring Session, from March 30 to June 20.

To see a full list of programs being offered during the Spring Session and for more information, you can visit NPGA.ca.

