Registration opens for the Spark Women’s Leadership Conference, today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration has opened today for the 7th Annual Spark Women’s Leadership Conference.

The Spark Women’s Leadership Conference was born out of a need for women that were able to fulfill leadership in their employment roles shared Jennifer Moore a Spark Conference Chair.

Registration opened today, Monday, March 9th, 2020 and Moore suspects tickets for the event will sell quickly for the two-day program with an evening event.

The conference takes place on May 13th and 14th, 2020 at the Fort St. John Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre. The program speaks on leadership, skills and work-life balance.

This conference has made a significant impact on women’s lives shares Moore.

The Spark conference is set to inspire attendees with the ‘2020 Vision – Amplify Your Focus’ through quality education and take away tools that will assist in communication, business development, personal branding, and leadership.

If you would like to attend the conference and due to economic circumstances you are unable to. Angel sponsorship provides the opportunity to a number of applicants. For more information; CLICK HERE Angel applications are open now until March 10, 2020.

For tickets to the conference; CLICK HERE Early bird registration end on March 31st, 2020.