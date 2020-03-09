News

Registration opens today for the 4th Annual Spelling Bee Fundraiser

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration opens today, for the 4th Annual Spelling Bee Fundraiser hosted by the Fort St. John Literacy Society.

The Fort St John Literacy Society shares they are busy planning the Spelling Bee. The Societies fundraising component asks each participant raise a minimum of $50 to participate.

All the raised proceeds are directed towards enhancing and expanding the Literacy Societies After School Homework Help Program. Literacy programs have a significant impact, bettering the economic, social and civic life of the community.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray Community School, with a light lunch at 11:30-11:45 am.

Registration opens Monday, March 9th, 2020, and for more information or to register, email tmills@fsjliteracy.ca

Fort St John Literacy Society is dedicated to promoting a client-centred vision of literacy to the community through the delivery of programs and lifelong learning opportunities.

The Society shares they do this by promoting access to literacy programs, assisting in the development of community literacy activities, promoting public awareness of literacy issues and developing partnerships with local regional and governmental organizations.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE 

