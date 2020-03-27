Residents sing Imagine to lift locals spirit’s

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local resident Nicole produced a video with several recognizable faces of Fort St. John singing, John Lennon’s song Imagine.

Fort St John comes together when the world feels so far apart ❤️ 🌎 Posted by Nicole Hunt on Thursday, 26 March 2020

Hunt shares another video inspired her that she saw online and wanted to do the same. She expresses that it would be a fun way to bring people together from home.

Hunt sent out messages to people to participate and received a good response. She says it only took a couple of days to fill the spaces and put the video together.

The feedback has been very positive, shares Hunt. Lots of lovely comments and a few personal messages from people who needed the smile because they are falling on hard times.

Hunt says she would do another video if she had enough interest. If you would be interested in participating, you need to reach out to Nicole Hunt on her on FB.