Restaurants allowed to offer liquor for takeout or delivery

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has announced temporary changes that will allow restaurants to deliver alcohol products with a purchased meal.

Attorney General David Eby announced the changes on Sunday restaurants will be able to offer packaged liquor products for pick up from the restaurant’s premises or for delivery at home with a meal purchase. Previously, these licensees were only permitted to sell liquor for consumption in their establishment, unless they had a special endorsement on their licence.

“In these extraordinary times, more British Columbians are relying on delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Eby, Attorney General. “Permitting licensed restaurants to hire their out of work servers to deliver liquor products as part of their food-delivery service allows the public to continue to observe social distancing measures and also offers much-needed support to these workers and businesses.”

Existing safeguards for safe consumption continue to be in place, such as verifying identification. The individuals delivering the liquor products will also be required to be certified with Serving It Right, which government hopes will help encourage businesses to use currently laid-off serving staff to make these deliveries. Staff in licensed establishments are already required to hold this certification.

The changes take effect immediately and expire on July 15, 2020. The timeline can be amended by the government through a regulation change.