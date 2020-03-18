retired-health-care-workers-answer-the-call-for-help-amid-covid-19-pandemic

With the burden on medical workers rising amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, reinforcements have been strapping on uniforms they left behind weeks, months, or even years ago.

Across the country, retired nurses are answering the call to return to the front lines.

“We’d had, in fact, multiple calls today from retired nurses, retired health care workers in various sectors,” Mark Joffe, an infectious disease specialist in Alberta, told CTV News. “They’re calling in saying, ‘What can we do, can we come in and help.’”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Nurse Della O’Neill is among thousands putting up their hands to come out of retirement.

“It’s a sign of the times,” O’Neill said. “I just think it is all hands on deck.”

Although the work is hard and the hours are long, O’Neill believes a nurse will never truly “lose that calling, even if you retire or change professions.

“If I can go back and help in some capacity, then that is great.”

Workers coming out of retirement could be manning health phone lines in Ontario or helping out with hospital rounds in Nova Scotia — help is needed all over the country.

“This is what nurses do,” said Claire Betker. “They respond, go where they are needed to go.”

In Quebec alone, around 10,000 retired health care workers responded to the call for aid.

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS