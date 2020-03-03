Rex Murphy event postponed in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Wednesday’s event with Rex Murphy has been postponed due to illness.

The Independent Contractors and Business Association had organized the sold-out event for March 4, 2020, at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

The National Post columnist and CBC commentator has become too ill to travel.



“We are very disappointed to have to postpone Rex’s visit, as we were looking forward to hearing his perspective on the current crisis gripping Canada’s oil and gas industry,” said Chris Gardner, ICBA president. “We apologize to our sponsors and members of the community who

purchased tickets, for the inconvenience, and we wish Rex a speedy return to health.”

Ticket holders can obtain a full refund (with proof of purchase) from the North Peace Cultural Centre by phone at 250-785-1992, or in person at the box office at 10015 100 Ave. Sponsors will be contacted directly by ICBA.