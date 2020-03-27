Ring the Sled Dog found and safe

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A professional Sled Dog team from Michigan travelling through the city had the unfortunate incident of one of their dogs getting loose, thanks to the help of residents she was rescued.

Professional Sled Dog Sprint Mushers, Ken and Lori Chezik from Michigan were travelling south from Alaska. They were, turned-away from their destination for the 75th running of the Open North American Sled Dog Championship in Fairbanks Alaska that was cancelled due to COVID-19.

On the night of Monday, March 23rd, 2020, Cassandra Streeper-Kramer shares the couple stopped in Fort St. John at the Best Western Plus. When they allowed their dogs to stretch and have a bathroom break before bed, a young 2-year-old female named Ring spooked and took off.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

On their own, in the dark, the couple went out trying to find the female dog even asking for the help of the RCMP. The couple also sought help from the dog mushing community if there was local help and this is how Cassandra Streeper-Kramer got involved.

Both Streeper-Kramer’s father and brother, Terry and Blayne Streeper have a World Champion Sled Dog, Racing Kennel. The Chezicks needed help as the boarders were going to close.

Streeper-Kramer contacted the SPCA, City Bylaw and Taylor Bylaw as well as putting word to the community through social media posts.

By Tuesday afternoon there were several sightings shares Streeper-Kramer who says she and her sons drove around and around in hopes they would spot Ring, the Sled Dog.

Thursday, March 26th, 2020 the third day of searching, Streeper-Kramer were tipped off that Ring was on the south side of the Highway by the big steel box container yard and she says, there she was like she was waiting for us to rescue her.

Streeper-Kramer says Ring is safe with her family. They are working on the way to get Ring home to Michigan and says that everyone is deeply grateful to the community of Fort St. John for their kindness, support and concern for Rin