Health

RSVP ‘maybe’? Coronavirus puts wedding industry on edge

Avatar
By CTV News
rsvp-‘maybe’?-coronavirus-puts-wedding-industry-on-edge

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Alberta to close schools and daycares immediately

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced that Schools, Daycares and Post Secondary Schools are...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northern Health launches COVID-19 info line for northern residents

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health has launched a COVID-19 online clinic and information line.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Two residents in Northern BC in self-isolation due to coronavirus

VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
CTV News

NEW YORK —
Guests are jittery, travel is tangled, and soon-to-be brides and grooms are facing tough choices because of the coronavirus outbreak: postpone, cancel or forge ahead with their weddings?

Uncertainty as virus cases grow in the U.S. and elsewhere has sent ripples through the wedding industry, from photographers and caterers to harried wedding planners and venues.

“So much extra stress,” said 26-year-old bride Hayley Pass in Saddle Brook, New Jersey. “After all this planning it’s like, really, we’re going to postpone? We just really want it to happen but it seems like the worst is yet to come.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

She and her fiance had 155 confirmed guests for their March 22 nuptials in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, with a handful of cancellations due to virus fear. One relative made it clear that she and her family will attend but would keep hugging and kissing to a minimum.

The couple will only cancel the wedding if their venue — or their closest loved ones — pull out. They would head to the courthouse instead to get hitched, putting off their party until COVID-19 subsides. Other couples expressed similar resolve to keep their wedding dates as the industry heads into the busy June season.

Rescheduling or cancelling raises a world of questions. What are the odds that vendors will all be available on the same new date and time? Will couples lose money, in deposits and beyond already paid? Standard wedding insurance doesn’t cover anxiety over a spreading virus that has come with restrictions on travel and large gatherings in spots around the world.

 » READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleManila sealed off to fight coronavirus outbreak
Next article‘Super-spreaders’: COVID-19 myth or reality?

More Articles Like This

Canadian scientists make COVID-19 research breakthrough, isolating virus

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — A group of Canadian scientists has successfully isolated and grown copies of the novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, paving the way...
Read more

Ontario limits who can be tested for COVID-19 due to demand for nasal swabs

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — As global demand for COVID-19 testing kits surges, Ontario has tightened its criteria for who is eligible for the tests. On Thursday, the province’s...
Read more

‘Super-spreaders’: COVID-19 myth or reality?

Health CTV News - 0
PARIS, FRANCE — Can a single COVID-19 patient infect dozens of others? Although transmission rates in the current outbreak appear to be far lower,...
Read more

Manila sealed off to fight coronavirus outbreak

Health CTV News - 0
MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Thousands of police officers and army troops started sealing the Philippines’ densely populated capital on Sunday at the start of one of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv