Salvation Army adjusts programming due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Salvation Army posted an update to its FB Page regarding programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The staff of the Salvation Army shares the following are the ways its programs will be impacted for the foreseeable future;

1. The Food Bank is distributing pre-made food bags based on family size. No drop-in seating or food consumption onsite.
2. Community Meal at The Northern Centre of Hope will be converting to bagged lunches.
3. Community Drop-in is closed at The Northern Centre of Hope.

Registered guests of the Emergency Shelter will not be impacted by any change.
Shelter guests have all-day access to the building and all meals remain in place, according to the Salvation Army staff. If you know of someone experiencing homelessness, please direct them to the emergency shelter.

The post says they are just limiting the public from these spaces ensuring the many women and men using the services are as safe as possible.

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE

 

