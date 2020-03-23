Salvation Army’s supplies are dwindling

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the world, The Salvation Army works around the clock to protect the most vulnerable living in the city.

Over the past two weeks, Cameron Eggie the Executive Director for The Salvation Army shared, it has seen an increase in clients. Eggie shares, as more and more businesses are forced to close their doors and lay people off, the demands on programs and services are growing exponentially.

He continues by saying what they are seeing right now is unprecedented.

Eggie shares, The Salvation Army has been able to meet the demands because of the on-going generosity of its donors and the community over the years, yet will not be able to keep this pace for much longer, without increased support. According to Eggie, supplies are reaching dangerously low levels.

The Salvation Army relies on community partners and the government to get through these difficult times, but they are also asking for the general public’s help to donate.

You can donate online at salvationarmy.ca/donations

Or drop off donations of:

food & water

soap / hand sanitizer

toilet paper

disinfectant wipes

The Salvation Army continues to offer services to those who need it most, including: