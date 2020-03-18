Save-On-Foods to adjust operations in response to COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Save-On-Foods has announced that it will be adjusting the operations of its 178 stores in four provinces and one territory, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, the company says taking care of team members and customers continues to be the top priority at Save-On-Foods, so effective March 19, all stores will limit their hours of operation, opening their doors from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In addition, all stores will open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. for seniors, people with disabilities and those most vulnerable to shop in a less hectic environment and allow for social distancing, as recommended by health officials.

Save-On-Foods is also encouraging those customers who can shop in-store to do so and leave the online shopping services available to those who are not able to do so.