Save-On-Foods to adjust operations in response to COVID-19 pandemic

By Scott Brooks
A busy parking lot at the Fort St. John Save-On-Foods. Photo by Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Save-On-Foods has announced that it will be adjusting the operations of its 178 stores...
WestJet expands list of flights where passengers may have been exposed to the COVID-19

CALGARY, A.B. - WestJet has expanded its list of flights, on Wednesday, where passengers may have been exposed to...
Feed the North Fundraiser by Stan's Custom Meat Cutting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Feed the North a GoFundMe Account/ Fundraiser has been launched by Stanley Troyer to...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Save-On-Foods has announced that it will be adjusting the operations of its 178 stores in four provinces and one territory, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, the company says taking care of team members and customers continues to be the top priority at Save-On-Foods, so effective March 19, all stores will limit their hours of operation, opening their doors from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In addition, all stores will open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. for seniors, people with disabilities and those most vulnerable to shop in a less hectic environment and allow for social distancing, as recommended by health officials.

Save-On-Foods is also encouraging those customers who can shop in-store to do so and leave the online shopping services available to those who are not able to do so.

