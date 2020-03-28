Health

Saying thanks to B.C.’s health-care heroes

Avatar
By Global News
saying-thanks-to-bc.’s-health-care-heroes

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Alaska Highway closed north of Beatton Airport Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Alaska Highway is closed north of the Beatton Airport Road due...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province of Alberta closes more businesses and restricts events to less than 15 people

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced more business closures and events can now be...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Alaska Highway closed near Pink Mountain

UPDATE - The highway is now open at Pink Mountain. The highway is now closed at the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Throughout the province, health-care workers are making countless sacrifices every day as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic to help treat patients while keeping their own families safe.

Global News wants to thank B.C.’s health-care heroes for their all hard work.

Do you know a B.C. health-care hero? We want to honour them for their efforts fighting COVID-19. Send us a picture and a few details to bchealthcareheroes@globalnews.ca or tag us on social media and use the hashtag #bchealthcareheroes. 

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Anna Carvalho
Anna Carvalho, an emergency doctor in Vancouver, shared this photo on Twitter of how she interacts with her family during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Posted March 24, 2020)
Anna Carvalho, an emergency doctor in Vancouver, shared this photo on Twitter of how she interacts with her family during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Posted March 24, 2020)

Anna Carvalho/Twitter

Anna Carvalho is an emergency doctor at Vancouver General Hospital and one of thousands of B.C. health-care workers on the front lines against the coronavirus pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

A single mother, she recently made the gut-wrenching choice to leave her twin four-year-old girls Vianna and Annalia in the care of her sister and parents.

With the potential exposure to COVID-19 she faces  at work, the risk of passing the disease on to her family was too high.

“They know that mommy is fighting the virus,” Carvalho said. “But, you know, I don’t think they get the grand concept of this.”

Advertisement

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meaghan Brownlee

Meaghan is a respiratory therapist on the front line of the COVID-19 outbreak.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleAlaska Highway closed north of Beatton Airport Road
Next articleDemand surges for virtual health care amid novel coronavirus pandemic

More Articles Like This

Nursing homes screening for coronavirus can’t rely only on symptoms: investigation

Health Global News - 0
An investigation at a Seattle-area nursing home concluded that symptoms aren’t enough to identify who is infected once the coronavirus enters a long-term care...
Read more

Demand surges for virtual health care amid novel coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
With Canada under strict social-distancing rules and facing an unprecedented demand for medical resources due to COVID-19, many British Columbians are turning to virtual...
Read more

Province of Alberta closes more businesses and restricts events to less than 15 people

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced more business closures and events can now be no more than 15 people.
Read more

Global economy has entered a recession amid coronavirus pandemic, says IMF head

Health Global News - 0
The head of the International Monetary Fund said Friday it is clear that the global economy has now entered a recession that could be...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv