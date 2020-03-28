Saying thanks to B.C.’s health-care heroes

Throughout the province, health-care workers are making countless sacrifices every day as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic to help treat patients while keeping their own families safe.

Global News wants to thank B.C.’s health-care heroes for their all hard work.

Do you know a B.C. health-care hero? We want to honour them for their efforts fighting COVID-19. Send us a picture and a few details to bchealthcareheroes@globalnews.ca or tag us on social media and use the hashtag #bchealthcareheroes.

Anna Carvalho



Anna Carvalho, an emergency doctor in Vancouver, shared this photo on Twitter of how she interacts with her family during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Posted March 24, 2020)

Anna Carvalho/Twitter

Anna Carvalho is an emergency doctor at Vancouver General Hospital and one of thousands of B.C. health-care workers on the front lines against the coronavirus pandemic.

A single mother, she recently made the gut-wrenching choice to leave her twin four-year-old girls Vianna and Annalia in the care of her sister and parents.

With the potential exposure to COVID-19 she faces at work, the risk of passing the disease on to her family was too high.

“They know that mommy is fighting the virus,” Carvalho said. “But, you know, I don’t think they get the grand concept of this.”

Meaghan Brownlee

Meaghan is a respiratory therapist on the front line of the COVID-19 outbreak.

