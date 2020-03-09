Schedule released for NWJHL Finals for Huskies vs Navigators

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The schedule for the Northwest Junior Hockey League Finals between the Fort St. John Huskies and the North Peace Navigators has been released.

The finals will be a best-of-seven series, with the first game scheduled for this Friday, March 13, at the North Peace Arena.

Following game one in Fort St. John, game two of the series will take place in Peace River on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Each game will have puck drop at 8:00 p.m.

Admission to watch each game of the series is $10.00 per adult and $5.00 per child and seniors.

Last week, the Huskies had shut out the Fairview Flyers with a record of 4-0 to advance to the NWJHL finals.

Here is the full schedule:

Game 1 – March 13 – Fort St. John – 8:00 p.m.

Game 2 – March 14 – Peace River – 8:00 p.m.

Game 3 – March 18 – Fort St. John – 8:00 p.m.

Game 4 – March 20 – Peace River – 8:00 p.m.

Game 5* – March 21 – Fort St. John – 8:00 p.m.

Game 6* – March 23 – Peace River – 8:00 p.m.

Game 7* – March 25 – Fort St. John – 8:00 p.m.

*If necessary