Sports

Schedule released for NWJHL Finals for Huskies vs Navigators

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The Fort St. John Huskies vs the North Peace Navigators. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

First death linked to the coronavirus confirmed by BC Health Officials

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Province's first death linked to the coronavirus has been confirmed as announced by Provincial Health...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Electoral Area B Roundtable Discussion Meeting today in Rose Prairie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A roundtable discussion meeting with Electoral Area B Director, Karen Goodings, is taking place...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 59 and 60 receives Provincial funding for school upgrades

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has provided $217.7 million in funding for more green,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The schedule for the Northwest Junior Hockey League Finals between the Fort St. John Huskies and the North Peace Navigators has been released.

The finals will be a best-of-seven series, with the first game scheduled for this Friday, March 13, at the North Peace Arena.

Following game one in Fort St. John, game two of the series will take place in Peace River on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Each game will have puck drop at 8:00 p.m.

Admission to watch each game of the series is $10.00 per adult and $5.00 per child and seniors.

Last week, the Huskies had shut out the Fairview Flyers with a record of 4-0 to advance to the NWJHL finals.

Here is the full schedule:

  • Game 1 – March 13 – Fort St. John – 8:00 p.m.
  • Game 2 – March 14 – Peace River – 8:00 p.m.
  • Game 3 – March 18 – Fort St. John – 8:00 p.m.
  • Game 4 – March 20 – Peace River – 8:00 p.m.
  • Game 5* – March 21 – Fort St. John – 8:00 p.m.
  • Game 6* – March 23 – Peace River – 8:00 p.m.
  • Game 7* – March 25 – Fort St. John – 8:00 p.m.

*If necessary

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articlePension plan investment CEO bullish on oil despite price crash, emissions debate
Next articleSchool District 59 and 60 receives Provincial funding for school upgrades

More Articles Like This

Blizzard Bicycle Club hosts first race of 2020 season on Sunday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held its first race of the 2020 season on Sunday, March 8, in Baldonnel. The Club's...
Read more

NEBC Bantam Trackers season comes to an end for another year

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers' season has come to an end after falling 5-2 to the East Kootenay Avalanche,...
Read more

Fort St John Huskies shut out Fairview Flyers in NWJHL semi-finals

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road last night, Friday, March 6, as they took on the...
Read more

Inconnu competes in the Piranha’s annual Winterfest Long Course Swim Meet

Sports Curtis Robinson - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On February 29-March 1, Inconnu Swim Team travelled to Grande Praire, AB to compete in the Piranha's annual Winterfest...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv