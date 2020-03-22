Health

Scheer says opposition must take different approach in coronavirus fight

Avatar
By Global News
scheer-says-opposition-must-take-different-approach-in-coronavirus-fight

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

16 people under quarantine at Site C construction site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has confirmed 16 workers are under self-isolation with flu-like symptoms...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B.- Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Laney Beeching. She was last seen...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 424, personal care services ordered to close

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The unprecedented nature of the economic and health crisis created by COVID-19 means the Conservatives are finessing their approach to their role as the Official Opposition, says leader Andrew Scheer.

Shelved — for now — is reflexive opposition to the Liberals because of the parties’ differing philosophies on the role of government, Scheer said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

“There really isn’t much philosophical difference when it comes to fighting a virus or keeping Canadians healthy and safe,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Can Canadians expect another pandemic like COVID-19 in the future?

What that means in practical terms as a minority Parliament gets set to deal with an $82-billion emergency aid package the Liberal government has promised is reframing how the party will approach its work, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s less of a debate of the ‘what’ and more accountability on the ‘how,’ ” he said.

1:01Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says Emergencies Act still on the table

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says Emergencies Act still on the table

Advertisement

Scheer said the Conservatives are also willing to cut the government some slack, recognizing the exceptionally fast way the situation has escalated, and at the same time to do more of their work behind the scenes.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Iran’s COVID-19 death toll rises by 129, bringing total to 1,685
Next articleCOMMENTARY: How Switzerland ended up with the second-highest coronavirus infection rate in the world

More Articles Like This

COMMENTARY: How Switzerland ended up with the second-highest coronavirus infection rate in the world

Health Global News - 0
Global attention is mainly focused for the moment on the grave coronavirus crisis in Italy and the accelerating crisis that is developing in New...
Read more

Coronavirus: Iran’s COVID-19 death toll rises by 129, bringing total to 1,685

Health Global News - 0
Iran says the new coronavirus has killed another 129 people, raising the death toll to 1,685 amid 21,638 confirmed cases. That’s according to Health Ministry...
Read more

Trudeau to offer update on Canada’s COVID-19 response as threat escalates

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be updating Canadians again today on the latest measures being taken to try to protect the country against the...
Read more

Medical supplies dwindle as COVID-19 continues to spread around the world

Health Global News - 0
The virus pandemic advanced Sunday after the U.S. and Europe reported soaring new cases, prompting a scramble in some regions to set up additional...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv