School District 59 and 60 receives Provincial funding for school upgrades

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has provided $217.7 million in funding for more green, efficient and safe learning spaces to school districts across B.C.

According to the Government, this year’s funding is $32.3 million higher than it was in 2016-17. It includes an additional $12.2 million from CleanBC that will give school districts more resources through the Carbon Neutral Capital Program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide operating cost savings from energy efficiencies.

Two school districts to receive funding locally, include School District 60, for $1.8 million, and School District 59, for $1.6 million.

- Advertisement -

The funding provided to School District 60 will go towards a boiler upgrade at Alwin Holland, plumbing upgrades at Prespatou School, and the purchase of four new school buses.

More information on the funding for school districts can be found on the Province’s website.