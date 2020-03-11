News

School District 60 postpones student trips to Europe amid Coronavirus outbreak

By Scott Brooks
School District 60 office.

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has made the decision to postpone District-sponsored student trips to Europe in response to the recent increase of the Coronavirus.

In a statement, School District Superintendent Stephen Petrucci says, as a precaution, the District made the decision to postpone the trips and that all student trips are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis with the latest information available.

According to Petrucci, the District continues to communicate with the Health and Ministry of Education Authorities on a regular basis to ensure they have the latest science and institutional recommendations.

Last week, a travel student that visited Japan had fallen ill upon return and later tested negative for the virus.

As spring break approaches, Petrucci encourages staff and families to adhere to health and travel advisories to and following travel.

