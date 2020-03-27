News

School District 60 releases learning plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
School District 60 office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Spark support continues despite cancellation of conference

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Despite making the decision to cancel this year's conference, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 releases learning plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 provided an update, on Friday, in regard to a learning plan...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC Transit to limit number of passengers for physical distancing

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit has announced it is taking additional measures to support physical distancing by...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 provided an update, on Friday, in regard to a learning plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 17, the Province made the decision to indefinitely close the public school system following the spring break in order to combat the spread of the virus.

Since schools will be closed, local School Districts have been creating alternative plans for students to continue learning from home.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to School District Superintendent, Stephen Petrucci, School staff will be working from March 30 to April 3 to retool towards supporting home learning, with materials to be released to families by Monday, April 6.

Petrucci says teachers will be communicating regularly with families and students, and the public should not enter school buildings without a specific invitation and time.

Further information can be found on the School District 60 website.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleThird move for Saint John COVID-19 testing site causing confusion, says MLA
Next articleSpark support continues despite cancellation of conference

More Articles Like This

Spark support continues despite cancellation of conference

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Despite making the decision to cancel this year's conference, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spark Steering Committee reports that...
Read more

BC Transit to limit number of passengers for physical distancing

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit has announced it is taking additional measures to support physical distancing by reducing the number of passengers...
Read more

Residents sing Imagine to lift locals spirit’s

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local resident Nicole produced a video with several recognizable faces of Fort St. John singing, John Lennon's song Imagine. https://www.facebook.com/100015015213009/videos/847100035800496/ Hunt...
Read more

Prime Minister announces support for small businesses facing impacts of COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced additional new measures to support small businesses dealing with the economic impacts of the pandemic. According...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv