School District 60 releases learning plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 provided an update, on Friday, in regard to a learning plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 17, the Province made the decision to indefinitely close the public school system following the spring break in order to combat the spread of the virus.

Since schools will be closed, local School Districts have been creating alternative plans for students to continue learning from home.

According to School District Superintendent, Stephen Petrucci, School staff will be working from March 30 to April 3 to retool towards supporting home learning, with materials to be released to families by Monday, April 6.

Petrucci says teachers will be communicating regularly with families and students, and the public should not enter school buildings without a specific invitation and time.

Further information can be found on the School District 60 website.