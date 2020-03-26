News

School District 60 to provide update on learning plan this Friday

By Scott Brooks
School District 60 Board Office.

April 2020 proclaimed as Sikh Heritage month

BC to establish Provincial Supply Chain Coordination Unit amid state of emergency

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has announced that it will be providing an update this Friday, March 27, in regard to a learning plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the School District, this update will provide further information on timelines, programs, and services that will be made available in the coming weeks to ensure continuity of learning and for supporting emergency services.

On March 17, the Province made the decision to indefinitely close the public school system following the spring break in order to combat the spread of the virus.

The Province says the time to reopen the public school system will be determined in the future as the situation is monitored.

Further information and updates can be found on the School District 60 website.

