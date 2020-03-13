SD 60 continues to monitor conronavirus situation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has sent out an update, on Friday morning, regarding its plans to handle the on-going situation of the coronavirus.

In a release, Superintendent Stephen Petrucci says, based on advice from Provincial Health Officials, that anyone who has plans to travel outside of Canada during the spring break is being asked to self-isolate themselves for two weeks following their return.

Petrucci says if you intend on travelling outside the country, please inform your school administrator via email and let them know when you are returning so that the timeline for self-isolation for the student is clear.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to Petrucci, at this time, schools are not being closed.

More up-to-date information on the coronavirus in B.C. can be found on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control Centre’s website.