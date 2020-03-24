SD 60 provides parents with information on how to handle stress during COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – During the COVID-19 pandemic, School District 60 recognizes the stress and anxiety that this situation may cause for children and families.

In order to help alleviate stress and anxiety, School District 60 Director of Instruction, Carleen Andrews, has created a document which gives advice on how to best work through anxiety and stress with young people.

According to Andrews, when parents and caregivers deal with issues surrounding COVID-19 calmly and confidently, they can provide the best support for their children.

This document provides helpful tips on how parents can reduce a child’s stress through practices such as maintaining regular sleep routines, increasing play time, and spending quality family time together.

This document also provides advice on how to best explain situations to children during difficult times.

The full document can be found on the School District 60 website.