SD 60 working on contingency plans amid province-wide school closures due to COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
School District 60 office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has issued a release regarding the closures of schools, following the spring break, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on a Provincial decision, all public schools across British Columbia will be closed indefinitely until further notice.

In the release from the School District, Superintendent Stephen Petrucci says everyone has a responsibility to do their part during this health crisis, including good hygiene practices and self-isolation when appropriate.

According to Petrucci, there will be more details to come in terms of what the suspension of classes means for students, parents and all staff.

At this time, Petrucci says everyone is being asked not to call the schools or School District, and that the District has been working on contingency plans and will provide more information next week.

Further updates will be posted to the School District 60 website.

