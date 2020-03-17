Seniors are being connected to resources through Peace Seniors Connect & Care

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local seniors groups put out a plea for help after the announcement of the Covid-19 virus pandemic and Peace Seniors Connect & Care has stepped up to be a central place to collect supplies for local seniors and distribute them.

Vanessa Seimens-Ford the Administrator for the group shares seniors are concerned with the virus spreading as many are immune-compromised or physically unable to venture out to stock up on the necessities.

Through the Peace Seniors Care & Connect Group, the community has been generously donating items that are being requested such as;

Coffee both regular and decaf

Depends

Ensure drinks

Toilet paper

Small bottles of cleaning supplies

Small white kitchen garbage bags

Non-perishables

Paper towel

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Seimens-Ford shares items are collected in a dropbox outside of her home and then wiped with disinfectant wipes before delivery to the seniors.

Scheduled delivery for the items to go to the seniors is Wednesday and Friday this week. It is of utmost importance to Seimens-Ford that the local seniors are in no way struggling for items.

If you would like to donate to the seniors you can drop your items at 9103 87 Ave, Fort St. John.

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE