Service BC Centres remain open, ready to serve citizens

VICTORIA, B.C. – Service B.C. has announced that it will be keeping its service centres during the COVID-19 pandemic to connect people to core services and supports during this uncertain time.

According to Service B.C., in order to ensure people’s health and safety, staff at service centres are taking extra steps to regularly sanitize public and office spaces, and are modifying reception areas to support social distancing.

During the first hour of business, Service B.C. says vulnerable citizens will now receive priority service by calling their local service centre to make an appointment.

A full list of available services at each Service BC Centre is available online through the Province’s website, along with information on hours of operation at each site.