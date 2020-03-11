Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Seven Generations and MEG Energy cutting capital spending plans for 2020

CALGARY — A pair of big names in Canada’s oilpatch iscutting their capital spending plans in the wake of the sharp plunge in oil prices.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is lowering its 2020 capital investment budget by $200 million or 18 per cent to $900 million.

It says the reduction reflects a temporary deferral of planned activity that will allow it to high-grade drilling locations and improve efficiencies.

Seven Generations’s production for 2020 is expected to average between 185,000 and 190,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from earlier guidance for between 200,000 and 205,000.

Meanwhile, MEG Energy Corp. is cutting its 2020 capital spending plan to $200 million from the $250 million in announced in November 2019.

MEG also revised its full year 2020 production guidance range to between 93,000 and 95,000 barrels per day compared with its earlier guidance for between 94,000 and 97,000 barrels per day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MEG, TSX:VII)

The Canadian Press

