Shoppers being reminded to take only what you need during coronavirus pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Many stores in Fort St. John, have seen a recent spike in sales as shoppers have been stocking up to prepare for isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While shoppers have been stocking up, there have been reports across social media of entire aisles being completely cleared out the moment they are stocked, particularly for items such as toilet paper, canned goods, and even pain relievers.

Despite this going on, some store managers report they have been able to keep up with the demand, with shipments coming in on a regular basis.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Just as an added measure, to ensure customers can get what they need, some stores have even put quantity limits on certain items.

During this time, Government officials continue to remind you to be mindful of others and to take only what you need.