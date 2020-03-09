HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – BC Hydro has released its Site C Construction Schedule for March 7th through to the 20th, 2020.

News and highlights

Construction is beginning at the Cache Creek East embankment.

BC Hydro and Northern Lights College launch pre-heavy equipment operator program .

Debris burning may occur on the south bank of the Peace River and along Highway 29.

BC Hydro has applied to Transport Canada for approval to create the shoreline protection berm at Hudson’s Hope and boat launch near Lynx Creek.

Dam site area – north bank and south bank

Site C construction office expansion is underway.

Worker’s camp expansion is underway.

Large sections of the penstock pipe will be transported along Old Fort Road. This requires occasional overnight rolling closures, with short delays to traffic. Check our website for upcoming deliveries .

Contractors continue to mobilize equipment and materials to the site, including deliveries by rail and road.

Contractors are continuing construction and operations in their work areas: main civil works, generating station and spillways civil works, turbines and generators, and substation. Activities include drilling, blasting, crushing, earthmoving, tunnelling, concrete placement, and road maintenance. Tower and mobile cranes will be used. Deliveries of the turbine generator components are expected in March or April and continue for the next three years. Excavation, including in-river excavation, will progress on both banks of the Peace River.

Construction activities will continue. This could include drilling, blasting, crushing, earthmoving, tunnelling, concrete placement, and road maintenance.

- Advertisement -

85th Avenue Conveyor

No activity at this time.

Highway 29

New : Construction is beginning on the Cache Creek East embankment.

Rock hauling on Highway 29 will occur from the Dry Creek construction site to the gravel causeway approximately three kilometres west. Traffic control will be in place, with minor delays.

The Lynx Creek boat launch will be occasionally closed , as needed, from mid-February until March 31, 2020, due to clearing activities.

Construction at Halfway River continues. This includes setting up a concrete batch plant, tower cranes, aggregate pit development, moving equipment and materials to the site, disposing wood waste, including burning, and removal of vegetation and topsoil. Bridge construction will continue (24-hour operation). This includes site preparation, installation of concrete piles, excavation, hauling and stockpiling of materials, and construction of a temporary berm within the river.

Lynx Creek East embankment construction continues, with the contractor based at Dry Creek. This includes clearing, vegetation removal, and excavation, hauling and stockpiling of aggregates.

In-river construction works will continue with construction of gravel causeways in the Peace River and the clearing, grubbing, excavation and removal of waste wood on Dry Island and Gates Island. Boaters are advised to stay clear of the construction areas.

Visit our website for more Highway 29 schedules, maps and construction updates.

Reservoir area

Piles are being installed as part of a debris management system being built on the Moberly River, upstream of the dam site. The area is closed to boaters.

Burning may occur between the dam site and Halfway River along the Peace River, and up the Moberly River and Cache Creek drainage. Burning is based on ground conditions, the fire danger rating, and venting conditions. Merchantable timber will be hauled to local mills.

Road building and clearing continue on the south bank of the eastern reservoir and both banks of the middle reservoirs including islands in the Peace River, east of Halfway River. Boaters are asked to stay clear of the work area. Helicopters will be used.

Forestry and access road data collection and site investigations continue in the middle and western portions of the reservoir.

Transmission works

Transmission line stringing will continue on the eastern half of the transmission line and will begin on the western half of the transmission line, starting at the Moberly River. Activities will include helicopter work.

Transmission line construction will continue. This includes the construction of stringing sites, helical pile foundation installation, tower assembly and lifting and placing on foundations.

Maintenance work will continue on roads that provide access to the transmission corridor.

Other areas

New : Work is occurring at Portage Mountain. This involves clearing snow, loading rip rap and potentially clearing work near Canyon Drive at 400 Road.

Riprap hauling continues between Portage Mountain Quarry and Lynx Creek, and between West Pine Quarry and Halfway River .

Aggregate and riprap production will continue in West Pine Quarry and Portage Mountain Quarry.

The Moberly River is now closed to boaters, as construction begins on a debris management system.

WHAT TO EXPECT Work will take place during the day, night, and on the weekend until the project is completed. During this time, residents can expect:

Traffic – please use caution and obey safety signage

Advertisement

Old Fort Road

Near Gate A to the dam site, drivers may encounter loose gravel and increased commercial traffic.

Overnight deliveries of penstock pipes along Old Fort Road will result in rolling road closures and traffic delays. Deliveries will occur every one or two weeks.

Due to equipment delivery, there may be occasional short road closures along Old Fort Road from Tahltan Road to Gate B.

Highway 29: Construction-related equipment will travel along Highway 29 and Highway 97. Learn more at drivebc.ca.

Other areas: Trucks with heavy loads will be accessing the dam site and other project areas, using public and resource roads.

Equipment

Heavy machinery will be in the transmission line corridor. Please stay clear of the work areas.

Helicopters and commercial drones may be used to support investigative and construction works.

Noise and vibration

Some noise and vibration may occur near the dam site and work areas, including the quarries.

Boating