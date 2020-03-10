NewsRegionalSite C

Site C sees slight increase in employment during January

By Scott Brooks
The Site C Dam spillway and generating station. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Project employment numbers for the month of January 2020.

The number of people working on the Site C Project saw a slight increase from 4,330 in December to 4,359 in January.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 3,198 which is 73 percent of the workers.

Out of those 3,198 workers, 676 or 19 percent represented the Peace River Regional District which is slightly down from December’s numbers of 689.

The total number of apprentices employed on the project had increased from 158 in December to 165 in January.

The number of Indigenous people working on the Project stayed relatively the same at 335 when compared to 336 in December.

Women working on the Project saw a decrease from 433 in December to 423 in January.

