Snow squall watch issued for the B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A snow squall watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the B.C. Peace.

The warning says a brief but intense snowfall is expected to develop Friday afternoon. The system could cause significant visibility issues on area highways with heavy snow and blowing snow expected.

Environment Canada says travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

That same system could bring 30 cm of snow to the Pine Pass. In that region, Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning. On top of the heavy snow, wind gusts could reach 40km/h.

See both weather warnings below.

Issued at 2020-03-26 22:50 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snow squall watch issued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Current details:

Brief, intense snowfall is expected to develop. Under the snow squall, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow.



Visibility in snow and blowing snow will be significantly reduced Friday afternoon and evening as an Arctic front blasts through the region. The sudden onset of snow with strong winds will create visibilities near zero in blowing snow for a brief period of time as the front passes.



Visibilities will improve late Friday in the wake of the front.



Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.



Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.



More details on the alert are available here.

Issued at 2020-03-26 22:50 UTC by Environment Canada:

Winter storm watch issued for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass, B.C. (080030)



Current details:

Heavy snow will begin Friday afternoon. Snowfall accumulations will reach 30 cm by Saturday afternoon. In addition, an Arctic front will push through Pine Pass Friday night producing northeast winds of 30 to 40 km/h with gusts to 60. The winds and snow will reduce visibility in blowing snow.



Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.



Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.



https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.



Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.