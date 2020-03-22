NewsRegional

Snowfall warning issued for the Alberta Peace

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Snowfall warning issued for the Alberta Peace

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - A snowfall warning has been issued for the Alberta Peace.
Restaurants allowed to offer liquor for takeout or delivery

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced temporary changes that will allow restaurants to deliver alcohol products...
Prime Minister announces Parliament will resume Tuesday

OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Trudeau announced the recall of the House of Commons to pass economic...
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A snowfall warning has been issued for the Alberta Peace.

The warning says the region could see anywhere from 10 to 15 cm of snow by Tuesday morning. In the B.C. Peace, the region could see 5 to 10 cm of snow.

Snow will begin overnight and could continue into Tuesday.

See the full warning below.

Issued at 2020-03-22 21:50 UTC by Environment Canada:
Snowfall warning issued for:
   Co. of Grande Prairie near Beaverlodge Hythe and Demmitt, Alta. (077111)
   Co. of Grande Prairie near Sexsmith and La Glace, Alta. (077112)
   Co. of Grande Prairie near Grande Prairie and Wembley, Alta. (077113)

Current details:
A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

Snow will begin overnight as a low pressure system develops in central Alberta. Snow will continue to fall throughout the day on Monday, before finally tapering off early Tuesday morning.

Note that for the Whitecourt region, it is areas north of Whitecourt that are expected to receive snowfall totals of 10 to 15 cm.

This warning may need to be expanded to other regions as the system develops.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

