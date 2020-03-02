News

Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

CHETWYND, B.C. - Another snowfall warning has been issued for the Pine Pass. Another...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Work on Coastal GasLink pipeline to resume following draft agreement

SMITHERS, B.C. — Work is expected to resume today on a natural gas pipeline in British Columbia that has been at the...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Hundreds block downtown Toronto street to protest mining convention

TORONTO — More than 100 people protested outside a mining convention Sunday in downtown Toronto, where they blocked traffic...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

CHETWYND, B.C. – Another snowfall warning has been issued for the Pine Pass.

Another frontal system will move across northern B.C. Monday night. Snow will start to fall in the Pine Pass Monday afternoon and could bring 10 to 15 cm of snow by the end of the day.

See the full warning below.

- Advertisement -

4:13 AM PST Monday 02 March 2020
Snowfall warning in effect for:

  • Highway 97 – Pine Pass

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

A frontal system will move across northern BC tonight. Snow associated with the system will begin late this afternoon and taper off to flurries after midnight.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleWork on Coastal GasLink pipeline to resume following draft agreement

More Articles Like This

Work on Coastal GasLink pipeline to resume following draft agreement

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SMITHERS, B.C. — Work is expected to resume today on a natural gas pipeline in British Columbia that has been at the centre of protests that have...
Read more

Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach draft arrangement in pipeline dispute

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SMITHERS, B.C. — Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and senior government ministers reached a proposed arrangement Sunday following days of discussions over a pipeline dispute that...
Read more

Wet’suwet’en supporters of pipeline don’t think their message is being heard

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SMITHERS, B.C. — Bonnie George walked out of the Office of the Wet'suwet'en holding her hands up in the air in a triumphant gesture. Just...
Read more

Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — As demonstrations continue across Canada in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposing a pipeline through their territory, legal experts suggest it's...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv