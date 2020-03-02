Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

CHETWYND, B.C. – Another snowfall warning has been issued for the Pine Pass.

Another frontal system will move across northern B.C. Monday night. Snow will start to fall in the Pine Pass Monday afternoon and could bring 10 to 15 cm of snow by the end of the day.

See the full warning below.

4:13 AM PST Monday 02 March 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.



A frontal system will move across northern BC tonight. Snow associated with the system will begin late this afternoon and taper off to flurries after midnight.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.



Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.



https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.



Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.