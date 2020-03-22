Snowfall warning issued for the South Peace

HealthNews

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. South Peace.

The warning says the region could see anywhere from 10 to 20 cm of snow with even higher amounts near the Rockies. The snow will start Sunday evening and continue until late Monday.

A snowfall warning was also issued for the Alberta Peace. That region could see 10 to 15 cm of snow by Tuesday morning with the snow starting early Monday morning.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In Fort St. John, the forecast is only calling for 5 to 10 cm of snow.

See the full warning for the South Peace below.

Issued at 2020-03-22 22:47 UTC by Environment Canada:
Snowfall warning issued for:
   B.C. South Peace River, B.C. (087310)

Current details:
Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

A Pacific frontal system will give snow to the South Peace River region starting this evening. The snow will persist through tonight and is expected to taper off to a few flurries late Monday. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 cm can be expected with higher amounts near the Rockies.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

