social-distancing-is-crucial,-but-canada-also-needs-more-coronavirus-testing:-experts

Canadians are being urged to stay home to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, but experts say social distancing isn’t enough to combat the disease – we need to be doing more testing, too.

“Testing is essential,” said Craig Janes, director of the School of Public Health and Health Systems at the University of Waterloo.

“Without testing, you don’t know what’s going on in your community and you also can’t respond out there to isolate clusters, and self-isolating, quarantining households, that sort of thing.”

The World Health Organization agrees.

“You can’t win a football game by defending, you have to attack as well,” said WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference Monday.

“Asking people to stay at home and other physical distancing measures are an important way of slowing down the virus and buying us time. But they are defensive measures that will not help us to win.”

Coronavirus outbreak: WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic ‘is accelerating’

Countries must also test, isolate and treat cases of the disease, he said, as well as trace other people the person was in contact with and get them checked or isolated, too.

Getting tested in Canada can be slow. Although more than 30,000 people have been tested in Ontario,

