Social distancing is out, physical distancing is in — here’s how to do it

Health experts and politicians have been urging Canadians to keep physical distance from one another and stay home as much as possible to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus — but not everyone is listening.

There were reports from across the country over the weekend of people ignoring social distancing orders by congregating in parks, beaches and other public areas.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that there is no tolerance for those defying social distancing orders and that the government could introduce measures to enforce health warnings.

“You all think you’re invincible. You’re not. Enough is enough,” he warned in an address to Canadians from Rideau Cottage, where he is currently in self-isolation.

“Go home and stay home.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam echoed those calls during a ministerial press conference shortly after Trudeau spoke to reporters.

3:28Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Doug Ford orders all non-essential businesses to close

“Canadians must practise social and physical distancing,” urged Freeland.

“That means stay at home unless you are doing essential work like stocking grocery stores,

