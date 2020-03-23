Health

Southwestern Public Health confirms first case of coronavirus in man in his 30s

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Southwestern Public Health — which covers Oxford and Elgin counties as well as St. Thomas — is reporting its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, the health agency confirmed a man in his 30s tested positive for COVID-19 “after close contact with someone outside the region who has the virus.”

A release states that the man was assessed, tested and released by London Health Sciences Centre and is now in self-isolation.

“We are following up with any contacts of the individual and ensuring the public is aware and protected from the spread of this virus,” said medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock.

“It is important to know that most people with this virus will have mild to moderate symptoms. Anyone who is concerned should phone their health care provider, Telehealth Ontario, or public health about next steps.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleClearing the air: Carbon emissions down amid coronavirus outbreak

