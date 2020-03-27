News

Spark support continues despite cancellation of conference

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Spark support continues despite cancellation of conference

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Despite making the decision to cancel this year's conference, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 releases learning plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 provided an update, on Friday, in regard to a learning plan...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC Transit to limit number of passengers for physical distancing

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit has announced it is taking additional measures to support physical distancing by...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Despite making the decision to cancel this year’s conference, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spark Steering Committee reports that it is receiving and giving strong support during these turbulent times.

To help cover the refunds, Spark says Enbridge committed to covering the processing fees
for all attendees who had already registered which means a full refund is being issued for each delegate.

Also, the Spark Committee says Shell Canada is matching the Annual Spark donation to the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society and AltaGas is forwarding their sponsorship, from the cancelled conference, towards the cause.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

A total of $15,000 was donated to Women’s Resource Society that will go towards supporting the community during these difficult times.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleSchool District 60 releases learning plan amid COVID-19 pandemic
Next articleCOVID-19: Officials say avoid cottage country to limit resource strain

More Articles Like This

School District 60 releases learning plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 provided an update, on Friday, in regard to a learning plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On March...
Read more

BC Transit to limit number of passengers for physical distancing

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit has announced it is taking additional measures to support physical distancing by reducing the number of passengers...
Read more

Residents sing Imagine to lift locals spirit’s

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local resident Nicole produced a video with several recognizable faces of Fort St. John singing, John Lennon's song Imagine. https://www.facebook.com/100015015213009/videos/847100035800496/ Hunt...
Read more

Prime Minister announces support for small businesses facing impacts of COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced additional new measures to support small businesses dealing with the economic impacts of the pandemic. According...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv