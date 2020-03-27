Spark support continues despite cancellation of conference

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Despite making the decision to cancel this year’s conference, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spark Steering Committee reports that it is receiving and giving strong support during these turbulent times.

To help cover the refunds, Spark says Enbridge committed to covering the processing fees

for all attendees who had already registered which means a full refund is being issued for each delegate.

Also, the Spark Committee says Shell Canada is matching the Annual Spark donation to the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society and AltaGas is forwarding their sponsorship, from the cancelled conference, towards the cause.

A total of $15,000 was donated to Women’s Resource Society that will go towards supporting the community during these difficult times.