SPCA closes while RCMP investigate violent events towards staff

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace SPCA will be closed to the public after an incident that the RCMP are investigating.

Information is limited, but thee North Peace SPCA says that due to escalating violent events towards staff, the facility will be closed. The RCMP are investigating the incidents. It’s not clear exactly what has been happening at the facility but the SPCA says all staff are safe.

In a post to their Facebook page, the organization says you can still view adoptable animals at their website, www.spca.bc.ca and search North Peace.

The North Peace SPCA will be answering voicemail and making appointments for stray intake during the closure.

