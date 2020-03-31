spot-a-covidiot?-here’s-how-to-report-coronavirus-rule-breakers

It’s been nearly one week since the federal government invoked the Quarantine Act in a bid to stop Canadians returning from foreign travel from flouting coronavirus isolation orders.

That move made it against the law for returning travellers to defy the order to quarantine themselves for 14 days, full stop — no going for walks, no getting groceries, no checking in on friends to say hi.

But there continue to be reports from across the country of Canadians from all walks of life, even those not in official quarantine, who feel the orders from public health officials to shelter in place and avoid social gatherings do not apply to them.

That’s left many scratching their heads and wondering: when you see someone putting other people’s health at risk — also known as a COVIDIOT — who should you call to get help?

The answer is different across different regions.

There’s no federal “snitch line” right now, so by and large, setting up ways for the public to report people defying social isolation or quarantines has been left to the provinces and municipalities.

Some provinces, like Newfoundland and Labrador, have set up online forms to take reports from the public about people who are “acting contrary to orders under the Public Health Protection and Promotion Act.”

New Brunswick police monitoring how they respond to calls during coronavirus pandemic

Alberta has a similar process in place.

