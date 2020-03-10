News

STARS continues to provide critical care to Peace Region

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

STARS continues to provide critical care to Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Shock, Trauma, Air Rescue Service (STARS) made a presentation to City Council on the critical work they continue to provide to the Peace Region and western Canada.

Glenda Farnden the Senior Municipal Relations Liason for STARS and John Gogan, Provincial Director of Northern Central Alberta for STARS spoke to Council on STARS continuing service of the region and expansion into Western Canada and presented Council with a framed picture.

To date over the past 14 years, STARS has attended 172 calls in the Peace Region with 13 calls in 2019. Farnden shares that the importance of STARS to rural residents is the ability to access timely critical care services.

STARS is also transitioning to a new fleet of helicopters as its current fleet the BK117’s are at end of life and have been phased out of production. The STARS helicopter fleet started operations in 1985. STARS is going to acquire a unified fleet with the same type of helicopter at a cost of 13 million dollars per helicopter.

To date out of the nine H-145 required STARS needs to complete funding for the remaining two for $35 million. $117 million has been received to date from the Saskatchewan Government for $13 million, 13 million from the Alberta government and $65 million from the Federal government.

