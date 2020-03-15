Health

Stay home, save lives: How Canada could avoid the worst of COVID-19

Avatar
By CBC News
stay-home,-save-lives:-how-canada-could-avoid-the-worst-of-covid-19

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Alberta to close schools and daycares immediately

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced that Schools, Daycares and Post Secondary Schools are...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northern Health launches COVID-19 info line for northern residents

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health has launched a COVID-19 online clinic and information line.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Two residents in Northern BC in self-isolation due to coronavirus

VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
CBC News

The flurry of cancellations and closures is evidence that Canadians are using the lessons learned in other countries to get ahead of COVID-19 and slow the spread.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau practises social distancing while holding a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

This is an excerpt from Second Opinion, a weekly roundup of eclectic and under-the-radar health and medical science news emailed to subscribers every Saturday morning. If you haven’t subscribed yet, you can do that by clicking here.

Stay home. Do nothing. Save lives.

That might well end up being the story of how Canada conquered the terrible pandemic of 2020.

While Italy and other countries waited to act until cases were flooding hospitals, Canada has a chance to get out ahead of the COVID-19 crisis, according to the researchers who have been watching the coronavirus wreak deadly havoc around the world.

“We can’t afford to wait until we see how bad it is,” said Dr. David Fisman, a University of Toronto epidemiologist. “That just means that you’ve missed the boat.” 

But social distancing is one of the most challenging things many Canadians have ever been asked to do. 

Up close, it’s messy. As schools close and events are cancelled, it looks like a society in retreat. 

But in fact, it’s a society taking control of a situation — a country pulling together in a collective effort to head off disaster. 

Advertisement

One Toronto critical care physician published an open letter Thursday warning that this is Canada’s one brief chance to change the course of this epidemic.

Thanks for posting.

 » Read More from CBC News

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleNorthern Health launches COVID-19 info line for northern residents
Next article‘Everything will be all right’: Words of encouragement spread amid COVID-19 pandemic

More Articles Like This

Manila sealed off to fight coronavirus outbreak

News CTV News - 0
MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Thousands of police officers and army troops started sealing the Philippines’ densely populated capital on Sunday at the start of one of...
Read more

Virus brings new travel restrictions, lockdowns and closures

Health CTV News - 0
ROME — Daily life came to a grinding halt around much of the world Sunday amid new travel restrictions, border shutdowns and sweeping closures of...
Read more

Ontario implements virtual medical visits in bid to keep doctors, patients safe amid COVID-19

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — With the COVID-19 pandemic bearing down on Canada, face-to-face medicine is about to change drastically. The Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care announced...
Read more

Alberta to close schools and daycares immediately

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced that Schools, Daycares and Post Secondary Schools are being closed to students and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv