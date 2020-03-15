stay-home,-save-lives:-how-canada-could-avoid-the-worst-of-covid-19

The flurry of cancellations and closures is evidence that Canadians are using the lessons learned in other countries to get ahead of COVID-19 and slow the spread.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau practises social distancing while holding a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

Stay home. Do nothing. Save lives.

That might well end up being the story of how Canada conquered the terrible pandemic of 2020.

While Italy and other countries waited to act until cases were flooding hospitals, Canada has a chance to get out ahead of the COVID-19 crisis, according to the researchers who have been watching the coronavirus wreak deadly havoc around the world.

“We can’t afford to wait until we see how bad it is,” said Dr. David Fisman, a University of Toronto epidemiologist. “That just means that you’ve missed the boat.”

But social distancing is one of the most challenging things many Canadians have ever been asked to do.

Up close, it’s messy. As schools close and events are cancelled, it looks like a society in retreat.

But in fact, it’s a society taking control of a situation — a country pulling together in a collective effort to head off disaster.

One Toronto critical care physician published an open letter Thursday warning that this is Canada’s one brief chance to change the course of this epidemic.

