Stephen Petrucci to speak on direction of education at next Chamber Luncheon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Speaker Series Luncheon on Tuesday, March 17, at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

The Luncheon will feature guest speaker Stephen Petrucci, Superintendent for School District 60 Peace River North.

Petrucci will be providing an outlook on the future and direction of education within School District 60.

As mentioned within the Superintendent’s Report, the School District is always taking an approach to improve student success through learning and teaching practices, whether that be through literacy programs or career and skill development.

The next Chamber of Commerce Luncheon is taking place on March 17, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

Tickets are $35.00 for members and $45.00 for non-members.

To register for this event, you can visit eventbrite.com.