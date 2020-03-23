Health

Stricter measures take effect in Quebec in bid to slow coronavirus

By Global News
Global News

In Quebec, sweeping closures, expanded restrictions and a new testing clinic are in effect on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Shopping centres and restaurant dining rooms are now closed as part of the province’s new measures to clamp down on COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

READ MORE: Quebec cases climb to 219, schools to remain closed until May

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The new rules, which were announced on Sunday and came into effect Monday, come as the number of cases continues to rise across Quebec.

In Montreal, a new drive-thru testing clinic is open as of 8 a.m. on Jeanne-Mance Street in the downtown area.

The new centre is expected to significantly boost the number of tests performed on the island of Montreal. It can accommodate up to 2,500 people per day.

READ MORE: Montreal police declare state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

There are 219 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Sunday. The disease has led to four deaths.

As case numbers continue to climb, the province said 24 people are hospitalized and 13 are in intensive care.

The Quebec government is expected to provide an update early Monday afternoon on the provincial response to the pandemic.

— With files from Global News’ Brittany Henriques and Alessia Simona Maratta


