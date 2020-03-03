Strong signs of a long-awaited recovery for real estate market in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the Spring home selling season now upon the real estate market, Fort St. John’s Real Estate Market has shown some strong signs towards a

long-awaited recovery.

According to a release by REMAX Action Realty, while sales were brought to a standstill in January, mainly due to colder than normal temperatures, February had given the Fort St. John Single Family market a much-needed boost for 2020, mainly in part to a more balanced market and limited listings.

Realtors in Fort St. John reported a 17.7 percent increase in helping families find a home in February when compared to sales in February 2019.

Realtors also reported that new listings for February were down 2.7 percent when compared to February 2019, achieving a more balanced market.