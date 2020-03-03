News

Strong signs of a long-awaited recovery for real estate market in Fort St John

By Scott Brooks
Aerial view of Fort St. John. Source Northern B.C. Real Estate Board

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the Spring home selling season now upon the real estate market, Fort St. John’s Real Estate Market has shown some strong signs towards a
long-awaited recovery.

According to a release by REMAX Action Realty, while sales were brought to a standstill in January, mainly due to colder than normal temperatures, February had given the Fort St. John Single Family market a much-needed boost for 2020, mainly in part to a more balanced market and limited listings.

Realtors in Fort St. John reported a 17.7 percent increase in helping families find a home in February when compared to sales in February 2019.

Realtors also reported that new listings for February were down 2.7 percent when compared to February 2019, achieving a more balanced market.

