Student tests negative says North Peace Secondary School Principal

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After a North Peace Secondary School trip returned from Japan and one student felt sick, NPSS Principal Randy Pauls says student tests negative for the coronavirus.

Pauls shares, the test came back negative and the student is back in school.

NPSS sent out a letter to parents on Sunday night, March 1, 2020, regarding a concern of a possible case of the coronavirus after one of the NPSS travel groups returned from Japan.

In the letter, Pauls said all the students were checked at the airport for high temperature/fever and all were cleared. However, one of the students felt ill on Friday. Out of an abundance of caution, she went to the hospital to get checked out and tested, then was self-isolated as a precaution.

As a follow-up to the letter sent by the High School, School District 60 had sent out a statement, on Monday, saying that there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in our region and that the risk remains low.