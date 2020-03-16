‘super-spreaders’:-covid-19-myth-or-reality?

PARIS, FRANCE —

Can a single COVID-19 patient infect dozens of others? Although transmission rates in the current outbreak appear to be far lower, a variety of factors can lead to an individual infecting many.

The concept of so-called “super-spreaders” — patients who typically infect far more people than the standard transmission rates — emerged in previous outbreaks of diseases such as SARS and MERS.

Amesh Adalja, an expert in emerging infectious diseases at John Hopkins University, said the term was not scientific and there was no set quantity of transmissions that would define a super-spreader. “But, in general, it is usually a markedly higher figure when compared to that of other individuals,” he told AFP. A range of variables govern how many people an individual infects, from how fast they shed the virus to how many people they come in to close contact with.

The novel coronavirus has a typical transmission rate of 2-3 — that is, every confirmed case appears to infect between 2 and 3 other people on average.

But the pandemic has thrown up at least two patients who appear to have been super-spreaders. – Suspected super-spreaders – One suspected super-spreader, a British national, appears to have infected a dozen others when he returned from Singapore and then went skiing in the Alps.

