Supreme Court of British Columbia to suspend regular operations amid COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
The Fort St. John Law Courts and Provincial Government office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. –  The Honourable Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson has announced that all regular operations of the Supreme Court of British Columbia will be suspended across the Province.

According to Hinkson, effective March 19, the suspension is being put in place to protect the health and safety of court users and to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Supreme Court says all civil and family matters scheduled for hearing between March 19 and May 1, 2020, are adjourned, unless directed otherwise by the Court.

The same adjournment time frame also applies to all criminal proceedings.

Any requests for the hearing of an urgent matter must be made by completing an
online Request for Urgent Hearing form.

More information on the suspension can be found on the B.C. Supreme Court’s website.

