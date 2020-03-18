technical-issue-prevents-ontario-residents-from-contacting-telehealth-about-covid-19

TORONTO —

Ontario residents trying to contact Telehealth amid the COVID-19 pandemic were greeted with an automatic message Wednesday saying they were experiencing “telephone difficulties” and that people should call back later.

Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott addressed the issue on social media, saying that the government is working with the service to resolve the problems.

“We understand people are having difficulty connecting with Telehealth. Please know we are actively working with the vendor to resolve any immediate issues and, as of this morning, added an additional 300 lines. More will be done as we further expand capacity in the coming days,” she said in a tweet.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

We understand people are having difficulty connecting with Telehealth. Please know we are actively working with the vendor to resolve any immediate issues and as of this morning added an additional 300 lines. More will be done as we further expand capacity in the coming days.

— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) March 18, 2020

A message on the government’s website dedicated COVID-19 says they are experiencing “technical issues with the Telehealth Ontario Line” and that anyone who needs medical assistance should contact their local public health units.

“We are working to resolve this issue and apologize for any inconvenience,” the message reads.

It is not clear when the problem will be resolved.

» READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS