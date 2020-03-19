telehealth-back-up-and-running-after-technical-issue-shut-system-down

TORONTO —

Ontario’s Telehealth network is back up and running after a technical issue saw the service shut down for most of the day, a spoksperson says.

Many residents calling about the COVID-19 pandemic were greeted with an automatic message Wednesday saying they were experiencing “telephone difficulties” and that people should try calling back later.

Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott addressed the issue on social media, saying that the government was working with the service to resolve the problem.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We understand people are having difficulty connecting with Telehealth. Please know we are actively working with the vendor to resolve any immediate issues and, as of this morning, added an additional 300 lines. More will be done as we further expand capacity in the coming days,” she said in a tweet.

We understand people are having difficulty connecting with Telehealth. Please know we are actively working with the vendor to resolve any immediate issues and as of this morning added an additional 300 lines. More will be done as we further expand capacity in the coming days.

— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) March 18, 2020

The problem was first reported Wednesday morning and was back “up and running” by 9:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for Elliott.

A message on the government’s website dedicated to COVID-19 updates says they were experiencing “technical issues with the Telehealth Ontario Line” and that anyone who needs medical assistance should contact their local public health units.

» READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS