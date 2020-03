FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Telus is reporting a network outage for mobile services.

The details are limited at this time, but the outage seems to be affecting customers in Alberta, B.C. and some parts of Ontario.

Telus says they are investigating the cause and working on a solution. This also affects Koodo customers.

We are currently experiencing a network outage affecting wireless service in parts of Western Canada. For further updates please visit our Service Status page here: https://t.co/xgjsSXQSj4. pic.twitter.com/iy3MKIE6Sd — TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) March 31, 2020

At this time it is not affecting landline or home and business internet services.

For updates on the outage, visit www.telus.com/status