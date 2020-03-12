News

Temperatures expected to rise next week as Fort St John experiences cold front

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The sun tries to peak through the clouds as Fort St. john experiences an arctic cold front. Photo by Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John and the Peace Region is currently experiencing colder temperatures as a frontal system makes its way through the area.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Matt MacDonald, a late-season arctic front has pushed down from the Yukon and into Northeastern B.C. bringing colder temperatures and snow flurries.

MacDonald says the temperature will continue to drop into Friday with a daytime high of -16°C, feeling more like -30°C with the windchill.

During this cold spell, MacDonald advises that you should dress in warm layers and keep skin covered to avoid frostbite if you have plans of being outside for an extended period of time.

Over the weekend, and into early next week, the temperature is expected to rise again to more seasonal temperatures of plus 4°C with sun.

